The Kansas City Chiefs are playing like one of the best teams in the NFL, what else is new. Kansas City is 13-1 heading into Week 16 after beating Cleveland 21-7 on Sunday. The Chiefs just got a huge injury update on their franchise quarterback heading into the final three weeks of the regular season.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said on Tuesday that his injury has responded “better quicker” than his last ankle injury, per Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star. Mahomes had a high ankle sprain during the playoffs against the Jaguars two years ago.

Obviously this is encouraging news for the Chiefs. Mahomes is the most important player on the Chiefs and the team needs him healthy to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Mahomes is reportedly considered week-to-week with this new ankle injury. He suffered the injury in the middle of the fourth quarter against the Browns on Sunday.

Will Patrick Mahomes be able to suit up for the Chiefs in Week 16?

Mahomes' injury is not expected to linger into the playoffs, per NFL insider Ian Rapaport. In fact, Rapaport suggested that Mahomes may even have a chance to play in Week 16 despite his ankle injury.

The Chiefs will clearly have options when it comes to deciding if Mahomes will play on Sunday.

Kansas City still has plenty to play for despite already clinching the AFC West division title. The Chiefs need to continue winning to hold off the Bills if they want to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They have games against Houston, Pittsburgh, and Denver left on the schedule.

The Chiefs currently have a two-game lead over the Bills, so they don't need to win out to get the No. 1 seed. However, they will need another win or two to lock things up.

It will be interesting to see what the Chiefs decide to do in this situation. Playing Mahomes is obviously their best shot at getting the No. 1 seed. However, it could spell trouble for Kansas City if Mahomes exacerbates his injury just weeks before the playoffs.

Next up for the Chiefs is a Week 16 game against the Texans.