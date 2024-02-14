Patrick Mahomes had zero doubts.

Patrick Mahomes knew. He had no doubts about the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl 58, and he flexed that confidence weeks before the big game in Las Vegas versus the San Francisco 49ers, with his wife Brittany recently revealing a text from the quarterback dated January 5 that shows both his oozing confidence in his team and determination to get the job done.

“I decided we are going to win the Super Bowl,” Mahomes texted his wife on January 5.

Weeks later, on January 28, the Chiefs superstar signal-caller sent another Super Bowl message to Brittany.

“I'll see you in Vegas I'm not done,' Mahomes texted right after the Chiefs defeated Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game.

True enough, Mahomes and the Chiefs took care of business in Las Vegas, as they successfully defended their crown by beating the 49ers via overtime, 25-22. Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP with a scintillating performance, especially in overtime in which he went 7-for-7 during the game's final drive. That was punctuated by his touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman Jr. that won the game outright. All told, Mahomes passed for 333 yards and two touchdowns on 34-for46 completions. It was a performance that Chiefs and football fans will not soon forget.

Mahomes is on top of the football world at the moment, and he's already being widely discussed as arguably the greatest of all time in the sport. And that's even though he is still just 28 years old. Mahomes already has a strong Hall of Fame case, but like what he texted Brittany, he is certainly not done yet.

The next big mountain the Chiefs are looking to climb is a Super Bowl three-peat which no team has ever done in history.