Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has spoken publicly for the first time about the October burglary at his Missouri mansion. Speaking with TMZ ahead of the Chiefs’ Week 11 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Mahomes described the incident as both “frustrating” and “disappointing.”

“Obviously, it's frustrating,” Mahomes said.

While he couldn’t share specific details, Mahomes expressed his dismay at the violation.

“It’s disappointing,” he added. “Obviously something that you don’t want to have happen to really anybody, but obviously yourself.”

Chiefs' star Patrick Mahomes addresses October home burglary

The break-in reportedly occurred on October 6 while Mahomes and the Chiefs were at Arrowhead Stadium preparing for their Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints. Law enforcement sources stated that approximately $20,000 in cash was missing following the burglary. Mahomes’ teammate, tight end Travis Kelce, experienced a similar incident the following day, sparking speculation about a potential link between the two incidents. Sources told TMZ that “the two burglaries may be part of a larger crime spree in the area.”

Mahomes purchased his Belton, Missouri, home in 2020. Known for its upscale neighborhoods, Belton has become a popular area for high-profile figures seeking privacy near Kansas City. Kelce, meanwhile, recently purchased a nearly $6 million home in Leawood, Kansas, after his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift became public, in an effort to secure additional privacy.

TMZ has reported that it remains unclear whether Mahomes or his family were at home during the burglary. Mahomes hinted that further information may become available as the investigation continues.

With both Mahomes and Kelce impacted by these break-ins, the incidents have raised concerns among residents and fans alike. As Kansas City prepares for its upcoming showdown with the Buffalo Bills, Mahomes remains focused on maintaining the Chiefs' momentum through what has been an undefeated season.