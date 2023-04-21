A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Twitter has started to remove blue check marks from many of the accounts on the social media giant’s platform. Among the countless people who have just lost their blue checks is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Super Bowl-winning signal-caller has even called out Twitter owner Elon Musk about it, in jest.

“@elonmusk let me get my blue check back! 🤣🤣,” Patrick Mahomes tweeted shortly after seeing his Twitter account lose its blue check.

Via the Associated Press:

“After several false starts, Twitter began making good on its promise Thursday to remove the blue checks from accounts that don’t pay a monthly fee to keep them. Twitter had about 300,000 verified users under the original blue-check system — many of them journalists, athletes and public figures.”

Apparently, Patrick Mahomes doesn’t want to pay to keep his blue check that is used to signify the legitimacy of a Twitter account. Mahomes’ decision to not pay for it certainly isn’t because he can’t afford it. After all, he signed a massive 10-year deal with the Chiefs back in 2020 worth $450 million. Conversely, the cost of a blue check starts at $8.

In any case, it doesn’t appear that Patrick Mahomes is going to leave Twitter. He has 2.4 million followers on Twitter, which he joined in August 2011.

Patrick Mahomes is coming off an incredible 2022 season in which he led the Chiefs to another Super Bowl win. He and the Chiefs will continue to be talked about on Twitter, especially in the coming season in which they will look to defend their crown.