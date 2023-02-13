Rob Gronkowski had an incredible NFL career playing with Tom Brady. Brady is regarded as the best quarterback of all-time. However, Gronkowski recently revealed his honest thoughts on Patrick Mahomes potentially giving Brady a “run for his money,” per Up & Adams with Kay Adams.

“Yeah, he (Patrick Mahomes) definitely can give Brady a run for his money,” Gronk said. “I mean, he’s young, he has two Super Bowl wins now. He’s been to the Super Bowl three times over the last six years. In order to get to that level… you’re going to have to be consistent for the next 15 years. It’s a debate, but it’s not up to us it’s all up to, you know, Patrick Mahomes. He’s just gotta keep performing for the next 15 years.”

Tom Brady’s consistency, as Gronkowski mentioned, is what sets him apart from other quarterbacks. There have been plenty of QBs with no shortage of talent in the NFL. And many of them have had a better individual season or two than Brady. But the difference is that Brady posted impressive seasons in almost every year he played in the league.

Patrick Mahomes has the potential to give Brady a “run for his money” like Gronk stated. However, Mahomes will need to continue performing at a high level for the foreseeable future. He will also need to avoid lengthy injury absences and continue finding ways to win.

There was a time when people people around the league may not have believed anyone would perform as well as Joe Montana. Then Tom Brady came along and took the GOAT QB title. Perhaps Mahomes can do the same, but it will be a long road.