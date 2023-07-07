Netflix has begun to heavily invest in sports content, releasing both tennis and golf documentaries this year — and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be one of the focuses of the upcoming football series, “Quarterback.”

But in order for Mahomes to be involved in the show, Andy Reid had one condition: there wouldn't be any cameras around for the Chiefs' head coach's meetings, according to the New York Post.

Former NFL legend Peyton Manning is the executive producer of the show; his Omaha Productions partnered with NFL Films to make the eight-part docuseries that followed Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota last season.

“I could tell that Patrick wanted to do it, so his kids would know what he used to do and what his life is like, because they're so young now,” Manning told The Post's Ryan Glasspiegel. “To tell you about the respect that he has for the organization, [Mahomes] said that I should talk to coach Reid first.”

Manning suggested that Mahomes tell Reid why the series was interesting to him; instead, “Mahomes insisted Manning talk to Reid. That humbleness made quite the impression on Manning,” per Glasspiegel.

“It was very telling. Here you've got the best player in the NFL right now, that could probably say this is what I'm doing, I don't care whether you like it or not. Instead, he wants me to ask his head coach for permission,” Manning explained.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Manning also made it clear that he respected the level of trust he got from Andy Reid and all three quarterbacks in the process.

“There's a trust factor,” he said. “I promised all these guys that anything they didn't want in it wasn't gonna be in it. These guys had to be comfortable with everything. At the same time, we felt like we wanted to tell the story of what it's like to be a quarterback and all that goes with it.”

Patrick Mahomes himself told reporters last month that he really enjoyed the show, and was grateful to Reid for approving the series.

“Thanks to the Chiefs and Coach Reid for letting us do it throughout the season,” the superstar quarterback said. “I've watched pretty much all of it, it's going to be cool for everybody to see.”

“Quarterback” will debut on Netflix on July 12.