Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed Patrick Mahomes will start in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to a Friday tweet from NFL Network National NFL Reporter Cameron Wolfe.

“He’s moving around good,” Reid said. Later in the day Friday, Kansas City released its final injury report. Shockingly, Mahomes did not even appear on it, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The 27-year-old quarterback threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on 30 attempts in the 27-20 win over the Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes came up limping after a play, quickly taping up a potential ankle injury and returning to the game. He would later be diagnosed with a high ankle sprain after X-rays on his ankle came back negative.

Patrick Mahomes fired back at the Bengals after cornerback Mike Hilton called Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead,” a play on words that references Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals won their last game against the Chiefs, taking a 27-24 victory in Paycor Stadium after an 8-yard pass from Burrow to running back Chris Evans put the Bengals up by one score with 8:54 remaining.

“I mean trash talk is just kind of part of the game,” Mahomes told 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City. “I know our guys will be ready to go, and I’m glad we get to play at Arrowhead and see what happens.”

The third-year quarterback out of LSU passed for 286 yards and two touchdowns on his way to a quarterback rating of 126.6 when the Bengals took a 27-24 win in Paycor Stadium, a feat that was almost overshadowed by his 300-yard passing performance in a 30-26 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Mahomes was almost able to match Burrow’s performance with 223 passing yards and a touchdown of his own, but a lackluster running game and a lost fumble from tight end Travis Kelce ultimately sealed a statement win for the Bengals.

The Chiefs will kick off against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship at 5:30 p.m. CST on Sunday in Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on CBS and Paramount+.