When Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 15, fans speculated that he could miss the next one or two games. The three-time Super Bowl MVP has no intention of resting before his team clinches the No. 1 seed, however.

Mahomes did not carry an injury designation into Saturday's matchup against the Houston Texans and looked spry on the field, rushing for a 15-yard touchdown in the 27-19 win. He expects his ankle to be even stronger for Wednesday's Christmas showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I think I'll be in a better place ankle-wise,” Mahomes said, per The Athletic's Nate Taylor. “It should be in a better place.” With his team only two wins or a Buffalo Bills loss away from earning home-field advantage in the playoffs, the face of the NFL is not communicating any physical weakness.

His high pain tolerance is well known by now, but he is still human. Mahomes must enter the postseason in fair standing if the Chiefs are going to truly pursue their third consecutive championship. He knows his body, though, and will likely limit the wear-and-tear he incurs during this short break between games.

Will Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs reach another gear?

The 29-year-old QB is somewhat vulnerable because of an inconsistent offensive line and passing attack, but he is ramping up at the right time. Mahomes has thrown eight touchdowns and no interceptions in his last five games, displaying better judgement in the pocket than he did earlier in the season. He will still have to elevate his play if Kansas City is going to once again outlast the Bills, Baltimore Ravens and the rest of the AFC field this winter.

A functional ankle is a central part of that level-up process. TJ Watt and the Steelers will try their hardest to put Mahomes under great stress this week. Such a task is rarely completed to full effect, though. KC is scraping by without a peak No. 15. If he can stay on his feet, avoid turnovers and develop sufficient chemistry with an unpredictable pass-catching group, history could be made on Feb. 9 in the Caesars Superdome.

That is obviously a lot that has to break right, but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (14-1) have built an empire by surviving the adversity in front of them. They will attempt to trudge through another battle on Christmas Day, starting at 1 p.m. ET. in Acrisure Stadium.