Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to rack up the NFL milestones, even on a bad wheel. Mahomes suited up for the Chiefs' Week 16 matchup with the Houston Texans, despite coping with an ankle sprain.

On the team's opening drive, Mahomes shocked the Texans defense by taking off 15 yards for a touchdown after leading the offense downfield for 66 yards. It was revealed shortly after the play, that Mahomes just recorded the longest rushing score of his illustrious eight-year career, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Mahomes also had a huge run earlier in the drive for 12 yards. This type of thing has just become the norm for the six-time Pro Bowler.

Patrick Mahomes' ankle will continue to be monitored by Chiefs

After suffering a high ankle sprain in the Chiefs' Week 15 win over the Cleveland Browns, Mahomes practiced in full throughout the week, but there was still a concern over the ailment.

“He'll most likely end up playing,” head coach Andy Reid said before Saturday's game, per Jacob Camenker of USA Today. “We'll just see how things work out today.”

“I've been through it with him before and he amazes me every time he does it,” Reid said of Mahomes' injury recovery. “He's so mentally tough. It's a mindset he has going into it. Where he was a few days ago, I'd probably say it was a longshot. He's done well with it.”

Clawing to remain atop the AFC and AFC West to secure the playoff bye, the Chiefs coaching staff has to be cautious with how much they allow their franchise QB to play. They are quite thin at the position, and they struggle to move the football well without him under center.

For now, though, Reid and the Chiefs staff appear to be quite content with Mahomes' injury status moving forward.