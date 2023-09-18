The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a restructured contract with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and it is a very lucrative move for the best quarterback in the NFL, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

In Patrick Mahomes' restructured contract with the Chiefs, he receives $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026, according to Rapoport. That is the most in NFL history over a four year span. The compensation is guaranteed and with escalators, he could get up to $218.1 million by the end of 2026.

With quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson getting their long-term extensions in recent years, getting paydays that were significantly more than what Mahomes was going to receive before the restructure.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mahomes' contract still has nine years remaining on his contract, but the restructure puts him back into the range of top quarterbacks. The Chiefs and Mahomes will likely renegotiate down the line after 2026.

NFL fans had plenty to say about the restructured contract. Let's get to some of the best reactions.

Burrow and Mahomes looking at each other after swapping the NFL contract record pic.twitter.com/M2xrHNyNze — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) September 18, 2023

Patrick Mahomes rn pic.twitter.com/kdd6E1U59b — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) September 18, 2023

This will be Patrick mahomes bank account by 2026 😲😮😳 pic.twitter.com/JZG1NJLWRe — just a king from LA 👑🐐 (@JustAKingFromLA) September 18, 2023

It has been a good couple of days for Chiefs fans. The team bounced back from a Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions with a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road. Chris Jones is back after ending his holdout, and Travis Kelce is healthy and back as well. Now, their quarterback is kept happy as he is deservingly getting paid as a top quarterback after Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson received their extensions.

The Chiefs will play the Chicago Bears at home in Week 3.