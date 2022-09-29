Patrick Mahomes’ crucial weapon downgraded at practice ahead of pivotal game vs. Bucs

After missing the last two games because of an injury to his left ankle, the Chiefs are hoping to get PK Harrison Butker back in the lineup when Kansas City meets the Buccaneers Sunday night in their Week 4 matchup.

However, that scenario may be in doubt because Butker was unable to practice Thursday. Since the kicker had practiced on Wednesday, it appears that his condition has worsened to a degree. Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said that Butker’s status for the prime time game may not be known until shortly before game time.

Dave Toub on Harrison Butker: "He's a little sore. We're trying to get him ready for the game. It's going to come down right to the end, as to who is going to be up & who is going to be down." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) September 29, 2022

Teams must present their rosters no less than 90 minutes before kickoff, according to NFL rules.

The Chiefs had backup placekicker Matt Ammendola kicking in place of Butker in the Week 3 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Ammendola missed an extra point and a crucial 34-yard FG attempt in the fourth quarter, and he was subsequently cut on Monday.

The Chiefs will have another practice session on Friday, and if Butker is present, it may be an indication that he will be able to play in the game. If he can’t practice or play against the Bucs, the team may add Matthew Wright from the practice squad.

Butker is in his sixth season with the Chiefs, and he has been one of the league’s most proficient kickers. He connected on 25-of-28 FG attempts in 2021, and that performance came on the heels of connecting on 25-of-27 three-point attempts in 2020. Strangely, Butker has struggled with extra points, missing two in 2021 and six the year before.