Here's a scary thought: the Kansas City Chiefs offense might be getting better, if Justyn Ross' preseason performance is any indication.

After missing all of the 2022 season, Ross found the end zone for the first time in his NFL career in the Chiefs' 26-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The wideout scored on a 15-yard strike from quarterback Shane Buechele. Ross finished the day with two catches for 29 yards.

Ross could be the latest receiver to benefit from playing with Patrick Mahomes. Undrafted after an impressive collegiate career at Clemson, Ross missed all of the 2022 season due to foot surgery.

But Ross could be primed for a big role in the Chiefs' offense for the 2023 season. While tight end Travis Kelce is sure to rack up plenty of targets, the role of lead wide receiver is an open one yet again for the Chiefs.

Two years after trading away leading receiver Tyreek Hill, the team watched JuJu Smith-Schuster depart in free agency this offseason. Currently, Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling sit atop the depth chart. But Toney has battled injuries throughout his NFL career and is currently dealing with a knee injury.

Justyn Ross certainly has the pedigree to succeed. He managed a 1,000 yard season as a freshman at Clemson, capped off by a monster performance against Alabama in Clemson's 44-16 championship game rout. Ross posted 153 yards on six catches, including a 74-yard touchdown. But he battled injuries during his college career, missing the entire 2020 season because of a neck and spine condition.

If Ross can manage to stay healthy and secure a roster spot with the Chiefs, he'll add another dangerous playmaker to Patrick Mahomes' repertoire and strengthen the Super Bowl champs as they look to defend their title.