Patrick Mahomes has high praise for his head coach

The Kansas City Chiefs just showed the entire world why they're still the kings of the NFL. Despite a third-seed playoff spot after the regular season, Patrick Mahomes and Co. managed to overcome powerhouse teams such as the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills for another Super Bowl appearance once again. And on Thursday, the Chiefs claimed the crown by defeating the NFC's best team, the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes put on a clinic, tallying 333 passing yards and two touchdowns, one of which came during the final seconds of overtime. Still, while the star quarterback is in the middle of celebrating his third Super Bowl ring, he never forgets to give credit to those around him. Following Thursday night's victory, Mahomes praised Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, calling Big Red the “best coach ever.”

“I believe he’s the best coach ever. I know he doesn’t have the trophies…He brings out the best in me because he lets me be me,” Mahomes said, via The Athletic's Nate Taylor

The Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes tandem

Reid has won three Super Bowl championships as head coach — the same three titles that Mahomes has. As a coach-and-player tandem, Reid and Mahomes steered the Chiefs to the promised land in 2020, 2023 and this year, 2024.

While Reid still needs more Super Bowl wins to catch up to the likes of Bill Belichick and Chuck Noll, the Chiefs' mastermind already has plenty of spectacular achievements on his own. As of 2021, Reid is the only coach in NFL history to have won 100 games with two different franchises. Additionally, Big Red is ranked fourth all-time in most wins as a head coach (284).

While many may not put him in the GOAT conversation just yet, for Mahomes, Andy Reid's ability to fully maximize his players already cements him as the quarterback's personal favorite.