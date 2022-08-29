Patrick Mahomes earns his flowers from ESPN after NFL Top 100 snub

Patrick Mahomes is very clearly one of the top players in the NFL. There aren’t many quarterbacks who can make the plays he makes, and it’s no surprise that the Kansas City Chiefs have made it to the past four AFC Championship Games as a result.

With the 2022 NFL season right around the corner, it’s become almost a right of passage to rank the top 100 players in the league. Many folks will give it their best shot to accurately rank the best players in the league, and it’s always a fun topic to debate as we now wait for the beginning of the season.

The NFL recently revealed the top 20 players from their top 100 list, and it was certainly eye-catching. Among the more polarizing decisions on the list involved Mahomes coming in at eighth, as many folks don’t believe there are seven players better than Mahomes heading into the season.

While Mahomes may have gotten snubbed on the NFL’s list, he got his flowers from ESPN. Mahomes came in at the top of ESPN’s list, and they gave him the respect that was seemingly stripped of from the NFL’s list. Mahomes is certainly worthy of the top spot considering all he has accomplished over the past few seasons.

The NFL’s list isn’t taken as seriously considering it’s voted on by the players, and not many players take it seriously. Considering how low Mahomes came in on their list, that certainly won’t make it look any better. Patrick Mahomes can rest assured that he’s still atop ESPN’s list, and he will set out to prove his peers wrong once the 2022 season gets underway.