Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking center stage for another NFL season.

Coming off two Super Bowl victories, the inevitability of Mahomes and the Chiefs is becoming increasingly difficult to deny. He's putting together a historically dominant stretch of seasons and he's still only entering his age-29 season. Although they lost some more key pieces and still have to find out who's trustworthy in its receiving room, Mahomes is bound to have another dominant season — one that will earn him even more hardware.

A poll of NFL team executives and scouts conducted by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN pegged Mahomes as the runaway favorite selection to win the 2024 MVP award. He got 60 percent of the votes

Fowler writes the following: “Many voters have sort of given up on the idea of a “sleeper” pick in this category. That thinking resulted in Josh Allen and Joe Burrow as respective 2022 and 2023 predictions, which were sound choices, to be sure. But deviating from the obvious is getting tougher to defend. More than 60% of league evaluators who were consulted for this exercise picked Mahomes, who evolves and adapts every year.”

It’s pretty easy to make Mahomes' case for MVP. He's widely seen as the best player in the whole NFL, the undisputed top player at the most important position, and he plays for a team that will almost certainly be in the playoffs and could be one of the very top seeds in its conference.

Mahomes has won the regular-season MVP award twice already in his career, most recently in 2022. Winning three would put him in the company of Tom Brady, Jim Brown, Johnny Unitas and Brett Favre. Mahomes would still trail Aaron Rodgers (four) and Peyton Manning (five) in the MVP tally but he would get even closer and outpace them by their respective career stages. Neither of them won three MVPs before turning 30 years old.

Other players to receive votes in the poll for MVP are Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa. If any of them post gaudy numbers and their team wins, they could win the award. There are also the likes of Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and C.J. Stroud, all great QBs for good teams. But right now, it's Mahomes' league until further notice.