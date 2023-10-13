They say that in football anything can happen. Apparently, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs losing to the Denver Broncos is the exception to that rule.

With a 19-8 win over their AFC West rivals on Thursday Night Football, the Chiefs now own the longest active winning streak vs. one team, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Make it 16 in a row for the Chiefs over the Broncos, with Mahomes having started 12 of the last 16.

With the win, the gap between these two teams in the AFC West grows. The Chiefs sit head and shoulders above the rest, sporting a 5-1 record after Thursday's victory. The Broncos look up at the other three teams with a 1-5 record and a 0-2 record against the division. The Los Angeles Chargers sit at 2-2, with the Las Vegas behind them at 2-3.

One would need to go back to a time when QB Peyton Manning was yelling “Omaha! Ohama!” at the offensive line for the Broncos to best the Chiefs. Today's younger fans are more likely to have seen Manning broadcast a Monday Night Football game with his brother Eli than have seen him actually play.

Sean Payton now gets to add his name to the list of Denver Bronco coaches who have tried and failed to stop Mahomes. That list also includes Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio, Nathaniel Hackett, and Jerry Rosburg. Rosburg was filling in on an interim basis in 2022 following Hackett's mid-season firing.

For a coach that called Hackett's work with the Broncos “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL,” Payton hasn't done much better. His team mustered just eight points and the offense looks no better under Payton than it did under Hackett.