Patrick Mahomes is just different.

It seems inevitable that every year Patrick Mahomes reaches the Super Bowl. Because of Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs along with Travis Kelce's insane skills at tight end, he is back yet again. There were a lot of doubts about him when he entered the draft out of Texas Tech but he has proven those naysayers wrong. Before he schools Brock Purdy's loaded San Francisco 49ers squad, he took the time to appreciate his growth, via Cam Inman of The Mercury News.

“It is really cool to play in this many Super Bowls in this short amount of time. I never would have dreamt of it, honestly. It’s cool, but we still want to go out there and win it. We don’t want to go out there and make it a bad memory. We want to make it a good one,” Patrick Mahomes said.

The road was not easy for him this season. Their campaign started off with a shocking loss to the Detroit Lions who were built differently with Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Chiefs' passing game also endured some problems near the end of the season but those were all patched up eventually.

Andy Reid, Travis Kelce, and all the other members of the Chiefs system do help him but his talent still stands out. It will not be a surprise if he takes down the 49ers in the Super Bowl once again.

The Chiefs pummel the Baltimore Ravens

Only two quarterbacks have prevented the modern-era Chiefs from reaching the Super Bowl, Joe Burrow and Tom Brady. Patrick Mahomes kept it that way. He torched the Ravens' secondary immediately during the opening drive. At the end of the AFC Championship game, the Chiefs superstar finished with 241 passing yards on 30 completions.

His opposing quarterback did not even get close to the end zone because of Chris Jones and the rest of their defense. Lamar Jackson was doing everything for a Ravens that looked lost. His 20 completions on 37 passing attempts for 272 yards and eight carries were not enough to even get him even with the Chiefs.

Mahomes and Co. have all the momentum that they need. He may just get another Super Bowl under his belt.