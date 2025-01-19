The Kansas City Chiefs entered the fourth quarter of Saturday's playoffs matchup against the Houston Texans with only a one-point lead, but they did what they do best– pull out a victory. KC's defense smothered and battered quarterback CJ Stroud in the final 15 minutes of game time, and the offense came through when necessary. Patrick Mahomes relied on his historic rapport with Travis Kelce, manufacturing enough offense to earn the 23-14 win.

The future Hall of Fame tight end racked up seven receptions for a game-high 117 receiving yards and one touchdown in the AFC Divisional Round showdown. For the second postseason in a row, Kelce is shifting into a dramatically different gear. His amazing 67 yards after the catch lifted his team in pivotal moments. Mahomes rhapsodized about his longtime teammate's knack for rising to the occasion.

He also challenged the narrative that the 35-year-old pass-catcher was fading into the background. “You know 87's gonna show up whenever there's a big-time moment and he did that,” the three-time Super Bowl MVP said postgame, via Yahoo Sports. “Everybody's been asking ‘Where's Travis Kelce at?' I think he showed the world where he's at.”

Chiefs' Travis Kelce remains one of the most clutch playoff performers

On a day in which Taylor Swift rubbed elbows with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, Mahomes and Kelce continue to be the most impactful NFL duo. Both all-time greats failed to meet their standards from an individual perspective in the regular season, but they still helped Kansas City earn a 15-1 record.

Kelce snagged 97 catches but posted a career-worst 8.5 yards per reception. The modest number speaks to the Chiefs' rather conservative passing attack in 2024-25. The offense is seemingly ready to rise under the bright lights, however. Kelce adds to his all-time lead in postseason catches, a title he hopes to make unattainable by the time he retires.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will likely need to stay in-sync during next Sunday's AFC Championship, as the Chiefs could have their hands full with either the Buffalo Bills or Baltimore Ravens.