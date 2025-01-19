The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the next round of the NFL playoffs after taking care of business at home on Saturday versus the Houston Texans.

Kansas City's defense came up huge for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, but it's also hard to overlook the performance of Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce on the other side of the field. In fact, Kelce just moved past legendary NFL wide receiver Jerry Rice in one postseason statistical category.

“Surpasses Jerry Rice for the most 100-yard receiving games in postseason history,” StatMuse shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Having played several playoff games, thanks to the Chiefs' several deep runs in the playoffs in recent times, Kelce has had plenty of opportunities to come up with huge performances. For what it's worth, Kelce's 117-yard effort in the Texans game was just his second 100-yard game in the 2024 NFL season. He had 100 receiving yards on 14 catches and 16 targets in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home in November.

Prior to the meeting with the Texans, Kelce's most recent 100-yard playoff performance took place in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens in January of 2024 in which he recorded a total of 116 receiving yards while catching all 11 targets from Mahomes to help Kansas City eke out a 17-10 win.

Against the Texans, the 35-year-old Kelce produced 117 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven receptions and eight targets. Just like usual, Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes heavily depended on Kelce downfield. Kelce not only led the Chiefs in receiving yards but also in catches and targets versus the Texans. Mahomes finished with just 177 passing yards on a pedestrian 16-of-25 pass completions but his performance, with the help of Kelce, was enough to carry Kansas City to a 23-14 victory.

Kelce, a 10-time Pro Bowler, scored a crucial touchdown reception in the fourth quarter that gave the Chiefs an eight-point lead following Harrison Butker's extra-point kick.

Kelce can add to his collection of 100-yard playoff games in the AFC Championship Game, where the Chiefs will take on the victor of this Sunday night's heavyweight showdown between the Ravens and the Buffalo Bills.