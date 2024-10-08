The Kansas City Chiefs hope to remain undefeated as they face the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 of the NFL season, joining the Minnesota Vikings as the only undefeated teams in the league. Before the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes channeled some good vibes among the team as they stepped onto the field. First, he greeted a kid high-fiving his teammates, and second, he hyped up the other guys in their pre-game huddle.

Here's Mahomes giving a game-ball to the kid high-fiving his teammates and thanking him for his support, posted by the official Chiefs account on X, formerly Twitter.

Then, in the Chiefs' pregame huddle, Mahomes challenged his teammates to strive for greatness and play for each other.

“Greatness all day! Energy all day! Everything you got for the guy beside you, flying around making plays!” the quarterback said, as shared via ClutchPoints.

Week 5: Chiefs vs. Saints

It's a testament to the greatness of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid that the Chiefs remain the only undefeated team in the AFC despite some injuries to their key players.

For example, in Week 4, Rashee Rice injured his knee after colliding with Mahomes during a fumble. Despite some optimism that the injury isn't so bad as expected, the standout wide receiver will still likely miss the rest of the season.

Besides Rice, running back Isiah Pacheco is also on injury reserve due to a fractured fibula. Meanwhile, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown required surgery on a sternoclavicular injury that could sideline him for the rest of the 2024 campaign.

With these injuries, the Chiefs will have to lean even harder on the 35-year-old tight end Travis Kelce, still juggling his football duties with his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift and all the attention it brings.

For instance, after missing two straight Chiefs games, Swift has returned to Arrowhead to watch her beau against the Saints.

Likewise, the team still has standout receivers Xavier Worthy and JuJu Smith-Schuster to catch Mahomes' passes, while their defense is solid enough to keep them in most games.

Still, the team might not be able to ignore these injuries to their offense as they inch closer and closer to their third consecutive Super Bowl title, becoming the first team in NFL history to do so.

Meanwhile, the Saints are stuck at 2-2, but they could receive some reinforcements at receiver if they pull off a trade for Davante Adams, former college teammate of quarterback Derek Carr.

Adams had requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, and the swirling rumors have involved the Saints, New York Jets, and Pittsburgh Steelers.