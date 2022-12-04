By Paolo Songco · 3 min read

Despite the fact that Patrick Mahomes is just in his sixth season in the NFL, there’s no denying that the Kansas City Chiefs star has already secured his legacy as one of the all-time great quarterbacks this game has ever seen. A clear testament to this fact is how Mahomes has been compared to other greats that have preceded him.

Mahomes’ greatness has even transcended the borders of football. The All-Pro quarterback has also been compared to some of the biggest names in basketball, which includes none other than Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry.

In a recent episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, Mahomes opened up about being compared to the likes of MJ and Steph. The Chiefs superstar admitted that these were two of his favorite player comparisons simply because of what each of them brought to the game:

“Michael Jordan, I feel like I don’t even have that competitor that he had man,” Mahomes said. “After watching The Last Dance and seeing that, I feel like I try to be that, but that’s one of a kind. I mean, to be that competitive at all times. Like, if I shook his hand he’d be like, ‘I can shake my hand tighter than you can shake your hand.’ I mean that’s just the type of guy he is.”

Mahomes is also credited for changing the game in the same way as Curry did for the NBA. Pat acknowledged the comparison as he talked about the type of legacy he wants to leave behind for the next generation of great quarterbacks:

“I hate talking about myself, but) my favorite one is the Steph one because I feel like Steph brought a different style of basketball to the game, and I want to try to bring it to where it’s not quarterback, that’s what I’ve tried to do is make it where everybody can play it in different ways,” Mahomes said. “It’s not the traditional style, you can still do the traditional style, but you can do it everywhere, every way. And I mean [Jalen Hurts] is doing it that way man, he’s evolved throwing the ball but he can still run. He can make the quarterback runs, he can make the throws, he can do everything. And it doesn’t have to be played in this certain style that we’ve become accustomed to. And so that’s what I’ve tried to do in my position. How can I play the game in my way so that people behind me can have a chance to come out here and play the same way.”

The way Mahomes is already talking about the type of impact he wants to leave behind speaks volumes about his mindset. The Chiefs star isn’t going to be hanging it up anytime soon, but you can clearly see the vision he has as well as how much love he truly has for the game of football.

In the meantime, however, Mahomes will continue to wreak havoc on the NFL as he hopes to lead the Chiefs to another Super Bowl title this year.