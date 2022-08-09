Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is currently one of the top passers in the NFL today. There’s very little doubt — if any — about this well-known fact. Well, in case you needed further proof, then the four-time Pro Bowl QB just pulled off a couple of bonkers trick shots in camp that should convince anyone and eevryone about this notion.

Mahomes did not only do a behind-the-back pass to hit the goal post, but he also showcased the power and accuracy he possesses in his left arm (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

As of writing, the clip has already amassed well over 750,000 views on Twitter. It wouldn’t be surprising if this hits a million views sooner rather than later.

Patrick Mahomes will need much more where that came from this coming season. Not the trick shots, but his elite passing gene.

After an impressive regular-season performance by the Chiefs that saw them go 12-5 to top the AFC West, Mahomes and Co. went through the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card, followed by a huge win over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. Kansas City, however, fell short against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the Conference Championship as they saw their Super Bowl dream come to an end.

The Chiefs are now two years removed from their Super Bowl title in 2020. They’re going to want to come out on top again this coming season to prove that they’re no one-and-done squad. Expect Patrick Mahomes to lead the charge as soon as the new season kicks off.