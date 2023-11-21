Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was victimized by a dropped pass one more time following a loss against the Eagles in Week 11.

Even Kansas City Chiefs fans couldn't complete a catch Monday night. Just after a brutal 21-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at home, one that will mostly be remembered for a long time for wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling's blown reception in the clutch, Patrick Mahomes tried to give Kansas City fans in the stands his gloves but they also dropped them.

Chiefs fans can only shake their heads over Kansas City's loss in the Super Bowl rematch versus Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, who likely would have lost again to Patrick Mahomes and company if not for that blunder by Valdes-Scantling.

Mahomes concluded the night with 177 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception on 24-for-43 completions. It was clearly not one of his best games, but his performance also brought to light the Chiefs' receiving corps that appears to be lacking in talent. Justin Watson led the Chiefs with 53 receiving yards and a touchdown on five receptions and 11 targets, while star tight end Travis Kelce had 44 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven catches and nine receptions.

Despite the loss, the Chiefs are still on top of the AFC West division with a 7-3 record, though, their defeat at the hands of the Eagle also resulted in the Baltimore Ravens becoming the only team with eight wins in the conference through 11 weeks of football in the 2023 NFL regular season.

Mahomes and the Chiefs go back to the drawing board, as they look to recover from the loss to th Eagles. Kansas City will next face the Las Vegas Raiders on the road in Week 12 before a date at Lambeau Field with the Green Bay Packers in Week 13.