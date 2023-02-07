Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wants everyone to know that he is fully aware of the jokes and memes about his voice that have been going around social media for a long time now — and that he doesn’t care about it all.

“People make fun of my voice for my entire life. I got news to it, it’s like the joke that keeps giving. I’ve heard it all. I’ve heard of Kermit the Frog, I’ve heard the smoking cigarettes, whatever it is, but it’s unique, so maybe I’ll get a deal from that for having that unique voice,” Patrick Mahomes said about his vocals during Monday’s Super Bowl Opening Night.

Mahomes also dropped a hilarious revelation, saying that Chiefs head coach “Andy Reid has the best impression of my voice.”

At the end of the day, the tone of Patrick Mahomes’ voice has got nothing to do with the success the Chiefs have been having ever since he fully took over as the team’s starting quarterback. With Mahomes under center, the Chiefs have become a perennial Super Bowl favorite, almost a lock to make the postseason at the very least every season.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs finished the 2022 NFL regular season with a 14-3 record and will be making their third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons when they take to the field this coming Sunday against Jalen Hurts and the NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles down in Glendale.

Mahomes topped the NFL in 2022 with 5,250 passing yards to go with 41 touchdown passes.