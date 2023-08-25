With the NFL preseason coming to an end soon, teams across the league are going to be starting an onslaught of roster cuts. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets honest on the harsh reality of NFL cuts, admitting that it is hard to watch his teammates at risk of losing their livelihoods, reports ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith.

“It's hard, I don't like to follow it too closely. I'm rooting for everybody. It's hard to sit there and you don't want to promote for one guy to make it over another guy because this is people's livelihoods, this is people's lives. I let those guys, Brett Veach and coach [Andy] Reid handle that, Clark Hunt everyone like that. They do a good job of finding the best players to put in position to go out there and have success. I don't follow that too closely. It's hard for me. I like all the guys in the locker room, it's hard to see guys, even if it's for a moment, their dreams kind of get cut right there so it definitely is a hard day for everybody in this league.”

Although Patrick Mahomes will never be at risk of being cut, plenty of his Chiefs teammates are going to lose their spot on the roster soon and he reveals that he tries to stay out of it. There is no doubt that like many players across the NFL who know their rosters spots are safe, Mahomes feels a little guilty every time roster cuts arrive.

Stay tuned into the culmination of NFL preseason as roster cuts get underway across the NFL. One thing for certain is that Mahomes is going to do the opposite and just focus on the regular season.