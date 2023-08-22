The 2023 NFL season is around the corner for the Kansas City Chiefs, and as the practice games wind down, the team faces some hard choices. With the deadline for trimming the team roster looming, the Chiefs have some unexpected decisions to make. In this piece, we'll take a look at four players who haven't met expectations during the practice season and might not make the cut before Week 1.

How the Kansas City Chiefs Performed in the 2022-2023 NFL Season

Last year, the Chiefs had a great NFL season, winning Super Bowl LVII and clinching the AFC West for seven consecutive seasons. Led by the star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their head coach Andy Reid, the team already feels like a dynastic franchise. Though there was chatter during the offseason about the Chargers, Broncos, and Raiders catching up to the Chiefs, the Chiefs secured their division title earlier in the season compared to the previous year. With a predicted 11.5 wins, they were considered one of the NFL's top teams. They obviously lived up to it. Mahomes' leadership played a big role in the Chiefs' success. He won his second MVP award and was chosen as the Chiefs' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

Now let's take a closer look at four players from the Chiefs who might face cuts before Week 1 of the new season.

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Chiefs selected running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from LSU as their first-round pick. While he's had some good moments with the team, injuries have been a problem. He also lost his starting position to Isiah Pacheco. Veteran Jerick McKinnon occupies the second running back position on the depth chart, mainly due to his skill in receiving passes and his experience. This leaves Edwards-Helaire as the third choice. For a team that aims to win the Super Bowl, the third running back must also contribute to special teams. This is something Edwards-Helaire hasn't done. It's tough to let go of a first-round pick, but it might be the best move for the team's future.

Again, yes, he has shown some flashes of brilliance for the Chiefs, but they were few and far between. Struggling with injuries and losing the starting spot to Pacheco, his impact has been limited. Moving forward, with Pacheco and receiving specialist McKinnon leading the running back pack, Edwards-Helaire seems the most expendable one. At 24 years old, he's shown average performance as a running back. This preseason, he's continued to struggle with his vision and quick bursts, averaging less than 3.0 yards per carry in two games.

2. La'Mical Perine

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Head coach Andy Reid doesn't have much room for extra players on his roster. Even if he lets Edwards-Helaire go, we think La'Mical Perine might get cut, too. Keep in mind that Perine gained attention as a fantasy sleeper in his 2020 debut. Still, he was a prominent name who could be on the chopping block before roster cuts. Also, undrafted rookie Deneric Prince has performed well enough in the off-season to secure a place in the running back rotation. His presence puts the veteran Perine at risk of being cut.

3. Chris Oladokun

Backup QB Chris Oladokun always faced long odds to secure a spot on the final Chiefs' roster. His performance in the preseason game against the New Orleans Saints last week likely dashed any hopes he had of making a surprise leap to being activated for the regular season. We think the Chiefs will let him go. Despite that, Oladokun should have no trouble finding a spot on a practice squad.

4. Kahlef Hailassie

Kahlef Hailassie had an impressive preseason. He stood out during training camp, but it's doubtful he'll make the final cut. That's unless he delivers an exceptional performance against the Browns on Saturday. If he doesn't make the Chiefs' roster, he would be a great addition to their practice squad or might be picked up by a team needing a young defensive back.

Team Outlook

Despite a few players' underwhelming performances in the preseason, the Kansas City Chiefs still possess a talented squad with high expectations for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. Nonetheless, they need to address certain weaknesses. This is particularly on the defensive side. That's if they want to contend for the Super Bowl championship.

As the preseason concludes, the Chiefs are confronted with difficult choices as they trim down their roster to 53 players. The team maintains an optimistic outlook for its prospects in the 2023 NFL season. That's despite some players not living up to expectations during the practice games. With a restructured lineup and a healthy Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are ready for a deep run in the playoffs.