The Kansas City Chiefs, who will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day, are in the middle of a grueling portion of their 2024 schedule. In fact, Kansas City is playing three games within 11 days. Patrick Mahomes recently addressed the team's difficult schedule, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“You never want to play this many games in this short of time,” Mahomes said. “It's just not great for your body. But at the end of the day, it's your job, your profession. You have to come to work and do it.”

Mahomes added that it's “not a good feeling.”

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs looking to finish difficult portion of schedule strong

The Chiefs defeated the Cleveland Browns 21-7 on December 15. Kansas City then played the Houston Texans on December 21, earning a 27-19 victory. Now, the team set to play on December 25, as the Chiefs are preparing for the final game of the challenging stretch.

The Chiefs will get some rest after Christmas, though, with their final game of the season scheduled for January 5 against the Denver Broncos.

Although the Chiefs are dealing with injury concerns, they have continued to win despite the schedule. Kansas City has a league-best 14-1 record heading into Wednesday's contest. If they can remain perfect during this three games in 11 days stretch, that alone would be impressive.

The Steelers have enjoyed a respectable season, however. Pittsburgh is 10-5 and they have home field advantage on Christmas Day. Of course, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City will remain confident but defeating the Steelers in Pittsburgh will be a difficult feat to accomplish, especially given the schedule circumstances.

The Chiefs and Steelers will go head-to-head at 1 PM EST on Monday in what projects to be a competitive affair. Pittsburgh will attempt to take care of business at home, while Kansas City is looking to earn the Christmas Day victory.