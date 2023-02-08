As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prepares to play in his third Super Bowl, many have already labeled him one of the best quarterbacks to ever take the field. He has found immense success both in the regular season and in the playoffs. With his play, he has caught the attention of the football world.

Even with his success, he is still far behind many other great quarterbacks in terms of achievements. In particular, he is still far behind newly retired quarterback Tom Brady.

While Patrick Mahomes is still so far behind Brady in terms of postseason success, he is indeed on a path that could lead to him surpassing him. With one Super Bowl to his name, and in reach of another, he is already on the way.

During Monday’s Super Bowl opening night, Mahomes was asked if he could match Tom Brady’s seven Super Bowl victories. Mahomes was sure to be honest with his answer.

“It’s going to be tough. Seven Super Bowl victories, 10 Super Bowls. There is a reason that he is so far ahead of everybody else. It’s hard to do but I’ll do my best to chase it. But I’ve got to start off with trying to win this one this week. So I’ve just gotta focus on today and then tomorrow until we get to Sunday. Then let’s go out there and play our best ball then.” stated Mahomes via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com

With his answer, Patrick Mahomes is clear that he knows he is not yet close to surpassing Brady in postseason success. But with how he has performed throughout his career, he could potentially be the player that challenges it. This will first start with his performance on Sunday.