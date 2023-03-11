My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The 2023 NFL offseason is shaping up to be a hectic one. With tons of quarterback drama already being dealt with, and a lot more still to be resolved, it’s clear that many teams are looking to find a way to take the next step forward this offseason. Others will be looking to sell off their spare parts in an effort to begin a rebuild and work towards winning in the future.

One of the most interesting aspects of the offseason is the trade market. Trades in the NFL are a little bit more difficult to pull off than they typically are in most other top sports leagues due to the salary cap constraints teams face. With team’s opening up cap space during the offseason, though, it gives these teams more leeway to pull off big blockbuster moves.

We have already seen one massive deal get completed, although it primarily involved the trade of draft picks, as the Chicago Bears dealt the top overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers for a massive haul. But with that deal being made, let’s take a look at three massive trades that could break the NFL this offseason, and see why they would be so noteworthy.

3. Jalen Ramsey to the Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams have made it clear that they will be looking to move star cornerback Jalen Ramsey this offseason, and he will surely have no shortage of suitors as a result. Ramsey is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and even after he had a bit of a down year by his standards in 2022, there aren’t many better options when it comes to blanketing the opposing team’s best wide receiver in the league right now.

One team that could desperately use some help in their secondary is the Cincinnati Bengals, as their cornerback room is particularly weak. Cincy has managed to make it to the AFC Championship Game in consecutive seasons, despite having a mediocre cornerback room at best. Adding Ramsey would be a significant upgrade for the Bengals, giving them a de facto lockdown corner that has been missing on their defense for awhile now.

Ramsey wasn’t perfect in 2022, but his numbers highlight how he would have easily been the best cornerback on the Bengals roster last season (88 tackles, 4 INT, 18 PD, 2 FF, 1 FR, 2 sacks, 4 TFL, 2 QB Hits). Cincy already has one of the best offenses in the league, and if they can build up their defense, they might be able to make it back to the Super Bowl and actually win it this time around.

2. Aaron Rodgers to the Jets

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Just because it’s already been one of the most rumored trades of the offseason doesn’t mean it wouldn’t break the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers has spent his entire career with the Green Bay Packers, but at this stage of the game, it seems like he will be either playing for the New York Jets or retiring. If he does end up getting traded, it will bring a shocking end to Rodgers’ stint with the Packers, but also add another top competitor in the AFC for the 2023 season.

Rodgers didn’t have the best year of his career in 2022 (350/542, 3695 YDS, 26 TD, 12 INT) but you can trace much of that back to the Packers trading away his top target in Davante Adams and failing to properly replace him. Once Rodgers got comfortable with some of his new targets, the Packers went on a run and very nearly made it all the way to the playoffs.

As we saw in 2022, the Jets might have been a good quarterback away from being one of the top teams in the AFC. They have been sniffing around Rodgers all offseason long, and while a deal seems close to getting completed (assuming Rodgers actually wants to play next season) this trade would completely change the landscape of the AFC once again.

1. DeAndre Hopkins to the Chiefs

Everybody is chasing the Kansas City Chiefs after they managed to win their second Super Bowl in the past four seasons. But the rich could get richer this offseason, and the Chiefs will be intent on making sure they can properly upgrade one of their bigger weak spots on offense this offseason by pulling off a trade for a top-tier wide receiver.

The Chiefs managed to get by in 2022 despite trading away their top wideout in Tyreek Hill. They never really replaced him, but it didn’t matter because of how good Patrick Mahomes is. But it would be nice to take some of the pressure off of him, which is why the Chiefs trading for DeAndre Hopkins would be the biggest move that would break the NFL this offseason.

Hopkins only played in nine games for the Arizona Cardinals last season, but his production was fantastic when he was on the field (64 REC, 717 YDS, 3 TD). Giving Mahomes a weapon like Hopkins would be truly dangerous, and while they will still be great even if they don’t get Hopkins, pulling off this trade could allow the Chiefs to stiff arm the rest of the competition and remain the top Super Bowl favorite in the league.