Once the AFC Pro Bowl rosters were announced, one name wasn't on the list, shocking many people at first glance. As one of the most decorated active quarterbacks in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was left off the Pro Bowl roster, joining two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger in a historic feat not seen since 2004, per Polymarket Sports on X.

“Quarterback that went 15-1 or better and missed the Pro Bowl: 2024 Patrick Mahomes; 2004 Ben Roethlisberger,” the account wrote.

Throughout both of these quarterbacks' careers, they were hardly ever left off the Pro Bowl roster.

However, with the AFC full of MVP-caliber quarterbacks, Mahomes was the odd one out, even after leading the Chiefs to a 15-1 record and clinching the AFC West for a ninth straight time.

Josh Allen: 16 games, 63.6% completion, 3,731 yards, 28 passing TDs, 6 INTs, 531 rushing yards, 12 rushing TDs

Joe Burrow: 16 games, 69.8% completion, 4,641 yards, 42 passing TDs, 8 INTs, 202 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

Lamar Jackson: 16 games, 67.9% completion, 3,955 yards, 39 passing TDs, 4 INTs, 852 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs

Patrick Mahomes: 16 games, 67.5% completion, 3,928 yards, 26 passing TDs, 11 INTs, 307 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

When looking at the stats, it's more understandable why the Chiefs' quarterback was left off the Pro Bowl roster. But, for fun, let's see how 2024 Mahomes compares to 2004 Roethlisberger.

2024 Patrick Mahomes: 16 games, 67.5% completion, 3,928 yards, 26 passing TDs, 11 INTs, 307 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

2004 Ben Roethlisberger: 14 games, 66.4% completion, 2,621 yards, 17 passing TDs, 11 INTs, 144 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

It's pretty clear why Roethlisberger didn't make it behind Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, and Drew Brees. The contrast in stats between 2024 Mahomes and 2004 Roethlisberger shows how much different the NFL is now. In 2004, there were nine quarterbacks with at least 300 pass completions.

Two decades later, that number doubled, with 18 quarterbacks completing at least 300 passes in the 2024 season.

The NFL is much more of a passing league now than 20 years ago, and the stats show it.

However, when looking at Mahomes' chances of being named to the 2025 Pro Bowl, he just wasn't as productive as the rest of the AFC. Considering how stacked the AFC is at the quarterback position, there was going to be at least one quarterback who some thought got snubbed from the Pro Bowl. This season, it just so happened to be Mahomes, who seemingly wins every award imaginable.

That's a bit of a hyperbole, but since being drafted in 2017, Mahomes has missed the Pro Bowl twice: his rookie season and 2024.

This time, while it's not the type of NFL history he'd like attached to his name, he joins Roethlisberger as the second quarterback in league history to lead their team to a 15-1 record while also getting snubbed from the Pro Bowl that same year.