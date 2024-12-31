Give me a break, Andy Reid. The Chiefs head coach is playing coy about his lineup decisions for Week 18. Meanwhile, Terry Bradshaw offered a nutty take on the three-peat chances. Also, an ex-Chief dropped a blunt take on Patrick Mahomes’ statistical drop off, according to a post on YouTube by the NFL on ESPN.

It goes like this. It starts with the receivers, former Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz said.

“The receivers are a lot different than they were in 2018, 2019, 2020,” Schwartz said. “Everyone knows about Tyreek (Hill). But I think people lose sight of just how talented that entire receiving room was. I mean Sammy Watkins, I think was the slowest guy in the room. D-Rob ran a 4.34, Mecole ran a 4.3. There’s a lot of talent. A lot of really good players. So it wasn’t just Tyreek that was doing everything. Obviously Travis was 5,6,7 years younger.”

Those are some very good points. Bonus! Schwartz won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019. He earned first- or second-team All-Pro honors every season from 2016-19. He retired in 2020 after nine years in the game.

Is Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes still that dude?

Mahomes has thrown for 3,928 yards this season with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Without any production in Week 18, it will be his lowest full-season yardage total of his career. And it will match his lowest full-season touchdown total.

Schwartz suggested the Chiefs will look a little different in this year’s playoffs.

“I know all the stats about Pat’s downfield throwing this year,” Schwartz said. “But it wants to be part of the offense and it’s going to be in the playoffs for sure. So it’s just a different offense. And we have to kind of forget what we saw those first three or four years of Pat’s career. That’s just not the offense that’s going to be out there. And again, in part because teams are playing them that way.”

These days, Mahomes still has a good group. But it hasn’t been fully healthy. However, the Chiefs will roll into the playoffs with DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown, Xacier Worthy, Justin Watson, and JuJu Smith-Schuster. That’s a fairly formidable group with Brown back in the picture. Brown has played two games, grabbing nine passes for 91 yards. He could be dynamic in the playoffs and give the Chiefs offense a chance to soar.

The Chiefs have scored at least 21 points in all but four games. However, they have only scored 30 points twice. It may take more than 30 points to beat teams like the Bills or Ravens in the postseason.