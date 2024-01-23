The Kansas City star heard all the noise and let it fly in his victory speech.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills yet again to advance to a sixth consecutive AFC Championship game.

Mahomes now has a 3-0 record against the Bills in the playoffs, completing 75.2% of his passes, throwing for 306 passing yards per game with eight touchdown passes and no interceptions. He knows how big those wins have been, especially Sunday's – which was somehow the Chiefs star's first career playoff road game.

Afterward, Mahomes was fired up while giving a speech in the Chiefs' locker room:

Said Mahomes emphatically, “They asked for it. And they got what they asked for… This sh*t ain’t done. We come back next week ready to f*cking go!”

Mahomes and the Chiefs now face the Baltimore Ravens in their sixth consecutive AFC Championship game. The team is 3-2 during that stretch and 13-3 overall in the NFL playoffs, with three Super Bowl appearances and two rings. They're hoping to make it to their fourth Super Bowl in five years.

They'll have their toughest matchup of the postseason so far against Baltimore. The Ravens play serious defense and while the Chiefs can never be counted out as long as they have Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the Kansas City offense struggled down the stretch of the season.

One of the major flaws for the Chiefs' offense this season has been their league-leading 44 drops accounted for by their receiving corps. But once the playoffs started, those drops severely minimized, where they've only had three drops over two games.

Whatever happens, it's going to be an epic clash between two great teams. Seeing Mahomes talking to his Chiefs teammates, it's clear that they'll be fired up and ready to go.