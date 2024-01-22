Patrick Mahomes' stats against the Bills in the playoffs are insane

The Kansas City Chiefs came away with another playoff win over the Buffalo Bills, and Patrick Mahomes' stats against Buffalo in playoff games are staggering now.

Patrick Mahomes now has a 3-0 record against the Bills in the playoffs, completing 75.2% of his passes, throwing for 306 passing yards per game with eight touchdown passes and no interceptions, according to Statmuse.

The first matchup was in the 2020 season, when the Chiefs beat the Bills in the 2020 AFC Championship by the score of 38-24. Mahomes completed 29-of-38 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns. It was a fairly comfortable win for the Chiefs against a Bills team that had just established themselves as real contenders in the AFC.

The second matchup was the infamous AFC divisional round game during the 2021 season, when Mahomes and Josh Allen went back-and-forth, and the Chiefs tied the game on a drive that started with 13 seconds left. Kansas City ended up winning the game in overtime. Mahomes completed 33-of-44 passes that day with three touchdowns in the win.

Lastly, in today's game, Mahomes completed 17-of-23 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-24 win over the Bills. Knowing that the Chiefs' run game had a bigger impact in this win than in others, it makes sense that Mahomes' stats are not as much when it comes to a volume standpoint as the other two wins.

Now, Mahomes and the Chiefs will move onto the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens. It would be a huge accomplishment to win that game on the road.