Luka Doncic was fired up for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs moved on to the AFC Championship for the sixth straight year after dropping Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in their AFC Divisional Round showdown on NFL Sunday. Shortly after the Chiefs' 27-24 win, Mahomes took to social media to troll the Bills, posting a pair of pictures of himself with the caption “Good luck.” Mahomes' post drew an emoji-filled reaction from Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, who commented “fire” and “praise” emojis for the Chiefs superstar.

You love to see one of the top stars in basketball show some love to one of the best in football. And Mahomes deserved all the praises from Luka Doncic after he led the defending champions back to within a win of another Super Bowl appearance.

As for Mahomes' caption, it was a shot at Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins, who said the exact same words when asked about their upcoming matchup with the Chiefs.

“Pat has never been to the Bills stadium in full. The environment will be different, and not to say it's in our favor, but stadium is our favor. Stadium is us. That helps us. I don't care what nobody says,” Dawkins said before Sunday's showdown against the Chiefs, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “This is the most dopest feeling I've ever had. We're having two back-to-back playoff games home. Come on now, like we get to leave and go eat wings. It's cool. So good luck.”

Dawkins should have known better than to poke the bear that has knocked them off the NFL playoffs in three of the last four seasons. Mahomes and the Chiefs are almost synonymous with the AFC Championship game at this point.

Up next for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are the No. 1 seeded Baltimore Ravens.