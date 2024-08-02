The Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl champion who most recently won it all with Andy Reid's team last winter. The Chiefs beat the 49ers in overtime, setting off raucous celebrations.

Now, Mahomes is being rewarded with a 99 rating on Madden 25, the EA Sports football video game that has become a fixture in millions of households worldwide for decades.

The Chiefs star Mahomes made a hilarious quip upon seeing his sky-high rating. He shared it on X on Thursday as a way to lighten the mood heading toward the Chiefs' preseason and regular season title defense.

Chiefs prepare for opening kickoff

The Chiefs are currently preparing for their September 5 opening kickoff vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

It's been a busy offseason for Mahomes' team, as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire revealed the truth behind the veil of his struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder. Meanwhile, Coach Andy Reid's comments on Kadarius Toney hinted at his precarious position on the Chiefs' roster.

Mahomes' offense could look considerably different by the time week one rolls around, with rookie Xavier Worthy currently slotted in as a starting wide receiver. Isiah Pacheco is expected to start at running back and Clyde Edwards-Helaire will almost certainly be his primary backup with younger players waiting in the wings.

Mahomes, Reid plan to maximize roster talent

Regardless of who takes the field for offensive coordinator Matt Nagy's unit, Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Chiefs have shown that they can turn it into a brilliant, high-scoring outfit.

The Chiefs may or may not repeat as Super Bowl Champions this season, but one appears to be for certain: Mahomes and his teammates will get the most out of their abilities under Coach Reid's system, and it all starts with their main man in the middle of the huddle at quarterback.