Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a member of Madden NFL's '99' club, the highest rating in the game, for the third time in his career. It marks his third time as a 99 overall, which ties Aaron Rodgers for the third-most times with the rating by a quarterback.

Mahomes, the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player, reacted to the rating on Twitter. The four other top-rated players are Mahomes' Chiefs teammate, tight end Travis Kelce, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin.

As a kid who grew up playing madden this is always a huge honor! 💪🏽 appreciate you! @EAMaddenNFL https://t.co/Zo765GKgKc — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 21, 2023

Mahomes has asserted himself as one of the best quarterbacks of all time in just five seasons. He has won two MVPs, two Super Bowl titles and two Super Bowl MVPs. Mahomes' Chiefs have hosted the AFC Championship Game in each of his years as a starter.

The Chiefs went 14-3 in 2022 while Mahomes threw for career-best totals in passing yards (5,250) and completion percentage (67.1). His postseason was even better, throwing for zero interceptions and seven touchdowns in the Chiefs' three games.

Kansas City is the Super Bowl favorite again in 2023. Mahomes is just 27 years old, so it is very possible the Chiefs' dynastic run could continue for some time.

Pro Football Network offered the following take in a preview for the Chiefs' season.

“Anything less than a Super Bowl victory would likely feel like a disappointment for the rest of Mahomes' career with the Chiefs,” the site wrote. “Another Lombardi (Trophy) would put Kansas City on a path to compete with Tom Brady and the 21st-century New England Patriots as the best set of teams of the past 25 years.”

Kansas City will open its season Sept. 7 versus the Detroit Lions.