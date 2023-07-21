Madden 24's newest member to the prestigious 99 club is none other than Kansas City Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes. He joins the exclusive group alongside fellow teammate Travis Kelce. This marks Mahomes' third time joining the club, tying with Jets' QB Aaron Rodgers for most 99 overall ratings in the Madden franchise.

It comes as no surprise that Mahomes should receive the honor. Despite dealing with an ankle injury that would've sidelined most QBs, Mahomes toughed it out en route to a Super Bowl LVII victory. He earned the Super Bowl MVP award after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

With the insane trio of Mahomes, Kelce, and head coach Andy Reid, there's no stopping this team. The Chiefs are already projected to to be Super Bowl contenders in 2024.

Mahomes is, without a doubt, the best QB in football right now. His athleticism, decision making, and even his mobility have lifted him above the rest of the QB class. He's thrown for over 35 touchdowns and 4,700 yards in the last three seasons, and leads the entirety of the NFL in yards per game (303) and QB Rating (105.7).

Now the question remains: Will the two-time Super Bowl Champion, MVP, and regular season MVP keep it up for another year. We're excited to find out.

Mahomes and Kelce join the following players on the Madden 99 Club.

Madden 24 Rating Reveal Schedule

If you'd like to keep up with the Madden 24 Rating Reveals, here's the schedule and which ESPN programs you can follow:

Get Up 99 Club Player Reveals

SportsCenter Position Rating Reveals (Top 10)

First Take & NFL Live Expanded Coverage.



Madden 24 will be available in stores and online on on August 18th. It comes out for the following platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. With the Deluxe Edition players can receive three days of early access.

Check out ClutchPoints Gaming for more news on Madden NFL 24 and other upcoming Sports titles.