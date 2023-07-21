Madden 24's Rating Reveals are underway, and we now know who accompanies Patrick Mahomes as the top QB option in the game. Mahomes' leads the signal-callers with a 99 overall, the highest possible rating. Directly under him with a 95 overall is Cincinnati Bengals' QB Joe Burrow.

We already received word earlier today about Mahomes being the best rated QB, but many debated that the second place signal-caller could've been Josh Allen or Joe Burrow. Some even also thought Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts might've snagged the spot.

But Burrow is more than deserving of his 95 overall. He brought the city of Cincy their first playoff win since 1990, and took the team to consecutive AFC title games. He missed the Super Bowl last year after a narrow defeat against the Chiefs, but Burrow remains one of the biggest threats in the league.

Although his contract negotiations are still underway, there's no doubt the Bengals are doing everything they can to keep Joe Cool. They also need to think about the future by securing his best weapons in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Together, the trio make for one of the most exciting offensive combinations in the league.

We'll see if Burrow and his Bengals can finally bring the city a Lombardi Trophy.

Madden 24 Full Rating Reveals

Madden 24 releases August 18th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. Pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition grants you three days of Early Access,

