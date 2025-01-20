The Kansas City Chiefs picked up a 23-14 win over the Houston Texans in the divisional round on Saturday, securing a spot for themselves in the AFC Championship game for the sixth season in a row. The game made ESPN as well as NFL history, breaking the record for the most viewed game in ESPN history. 32.7 million people tuned into the game.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes did not have his best performance against the Texans, but still managed to get the job done. Mahomes went 16-of-25 on passing attempts for 177 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Travis Kelce had one of his best performances of the season, catching seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game once again, an opponent that has become all too familiar. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT on Sunday. The broadcast can be found on CBS/Paramount+.

Travis Kelce praises Texans after divisional round

Following the Chiefs' win over the Texans, star tight end Travis Kelce was complimentary of the way the Texans performed.

“They’re extremely tough individuals and when they play together like that, they can be really hard to beat. I think that has a lot to do with their head coach and just how that trickles down with the leadership and the mentality. They’ve got a great quarterback. I think CJ is going to be unbelievable throughout the rest of his career and really take the bull by the horns.”

The Chiefs continue to prove that they are the gold standard in the NFL currently. They are preparing to compete for an AFC championship for the sixth season in a row, something that not many teams have been able to accomplish.

The Chiefs are going for the third-straight Super Bowl Championship.