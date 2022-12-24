By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

It looks like Patrick Mahomes won’t be too happy with the choice of officiating crew in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 16 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.

According to the latest updates, Clete Blakeman and his crew will preside over the Chiefs-Seahawks game. Unfortunately for Mahomes and co., the first time Blakeman worked on a Kansas City match–against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9-0–they ended up with having 10 penalties.

Prior to their Week 15 showdown with the Houston Texans where the Chiefs received 11 flags, that match officiated by Blakeman was their most penalized game. Mahomes and Kansas City still won the Titans showdown, 20-17, though it certainly won’t raise confidence that Blakeman’s crew will be overseeing their latest match.

The Chiefs have a 9-6 overall record in games Clete Blakeman officiated since he became a field referee in 2010. Blakeman and co. also own the record for the fifth-most total flags thrown and third-most flags thrown per game this 2022 campaign, according to USA Today.

Even worse for Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City, they are one of the teams hit with the most offensive holding calls (19) and false starts (five). Blakeman’s crew are known for calling those violations the most.

For what it’s worth, head coach Andy Reid said after their Week 9 game that they often study the pattern of referees when it comes to officiating games. With that said, at least there is some hope that they have learned their lesson from that meeting with the Titans on how Blakeman operates this year.