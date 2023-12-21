Protecting Patrick Mahomes has its perks- just ask the Chiefs' offensive linemen.

As if playing with the best quarterback in the NFL wasn't enough, it turns out the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line was blessed by Patrick Mahomes with some awesome Christmas gifts — and no, we aren't talking about Mahomes' lightning-quick release or ability to escape the pocket.

Mahomes gifted the big boys on the Chiefs who protect him with golf carts (souped-up golf carts?), per video posted from linebacker Willie Gay Jr.'s Instagram. Gay was lucky enough to ride around with his teammates in one of the carts. But not lucky enough to receive one himself.

Gay was besides himself with such luxurious gifts being given to the o-linemen, calling his teammates “spoiled” and wondering “what the hell I'm getting for Christmas?”

Will Mahomes' generosity spur a position change? Gay jokingly stated in the video at one point that he was going to “start getting some offensive plays and blocking” if it clinched him a spot on the Mahomes gift-giving list.

Chiefs linemen on Mahomes' nice list

It's no wonder Mahomes was so eager to show his appreciation to the behemoths who play in front of him. They've more than earned it.

On a group level, the Chiefs' offensive line is tough to top. While the unit is only 23rd in run block win rate, it's tops in the NFL in pass block win rate (per ESPN), a metric much more crucial to Mahomes personally.

Looking at interior lineman pass block win rate, the Chiefs boast the best two marks in the entire league (G Joe Thuney at 99 percent and C Creed Humphrey slightly behind), with G Trey Smith ranking eighth at 96 percent.

The bookends of the line aren't too shabby either — Jawaan Taylor (92 percent) ranks 12th among offensive tackles in pass block win rate, while Donovan Smith (91 percent) lands at 16th.

In Gay Jr.'s video, he can be heard exclaiming that his offensive line teammates are “living good.” They sure are, because Mahomes is living good first.