By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were clearly in the Christmas spirit after securing their fifth straight 12-win campaign with a 24-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid received the perfect Christmas present from his team in hilarious fashion after the contest.

The comical video was tweeted out by NFL UK’s account.

The Chiefs got Andy Reid a cheeseburger for Christmas after their win over the Seahawks. Not only that, but the execution of the gift- from its wrapping to its delivery- was carried out to perfection by the team.

Patrick Mahomes placed the tasty-looking burger in a shoebox, then wrapped up the box in festive wrapping paper.

While Reid opened the present, the entire Chiefs locker room played up the unwrapping with perfect background reactions.

It truly was a sight to behold. Reid, who said he has lost as much as 60 pounds, has made no secrets about his love of cheeseburgers.

After a 2020 AFC title game victory, Reid said he “had a cheeseburger and went to bed.” The Chiefs head coach later said that he comically planned to use his Super Bowl ring to get free cheeseburgers.

Mahomes and company clearly knew this, getting Reid perhaps the best Christmas gift he could have asked for.

The only other Christmas wish the Chiefs head coach could possibly have is a Super Bowl ring. With the Chiefs battling for the AFC’s number-one seed once again, the franchise can put themselves in prime position to hoist a Lombardi Trophy once again.