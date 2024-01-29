Mahomes continues to add to his career achievements

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl again, and they will have a chance to defend the championship they won last year. They defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on the road in the AFC title game, and while the defense played a huge role in limiting the Baltimore offense, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made the key plays that allowed the Chiefs to jump to a first-half lead.

Through their first six seasons as starters, Patrick Mahomes vs Tom Brady, via @The33rdTeamFB: pic.twitter.com/ytKzLNvldP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2024

Mahomes continues to build on his remarkable postseason record that has allowed him to rank with the best quarterbacks in the game. It seems that he has done just as much as future Hall of Famer and fully acknowledged GOAT Tom Brady at a similar point in his career.

Mahomes has a better regular-season record than Brady through their first seasons as starters, and their postseason records are very similar. Mahomes had a 74-22 regular-season record, while Brady was 70-22 at a similar point.

The win over the Ravens in the AFC title game allowed Mahomes to improve to 14-3 in the postseason. Brady was 12-2 at a similar point in his postseason career.

A look at the passing numbers seems to tip the scales in favor of Mahomes.

Mahomes has thrown 258 touchdown passes with 69 interceptions, while Brady's touchdown-interception ration is 167-87. Partly because of those numbers, Mahomes has a QB rating of 103.7 while Brady's figure was 88.4.

Patrick Mahomes still has a long way to go if he wants to move past Brady, and it's going to be difficult for him to match or exceed the 7 Super Bowl titles that Brady has accumulated. Mahomes has 2 Super Bowl titles and will be attempting to win his third February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.