Patrick Mahomes isn't moving on right away from the Kansas City Chiefs' brutal 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills at home in Week 14. He even made sure to let Bills quarterback Josh Allen know about his true feelings about the controversial penalty when the two signal-callers met in the middle of the field following the contest.

“Wildest f*cking call I’ve ever seen… F*cking terrible” Mahomes told Allen, who just tapped the chest of the Chiefs quarterback.

"Wildest f*cking call I've ever seen… F*cking terrible." — Patrick Mahomes to Josh Allen after the Chiefs loss to the Bills

For a little bit of a rewind here, the Chiefs looked as though they were going to win the Bills game when Travis Kelce lateraled the ball to the streaking Kadarius Toney late in the fourth quarter. Toney found the end zone, but the touchdown was later nullified by an offsides penalty. Mahomes would then fail to complete three passes in a row. He finished with 271 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception on 25-for-43 completions. As a team, the Chiefs outgained Buffalo, 346-327, but had two turnovers to just one by the Bills.

That gave the Chiefs a wild rollercoaster ride of emotions, and they ultimately had to deal with incredible frustration. There is nothing Kansas City can do but accept that loss and look forward to the remaining games on their schedule. The Chiefs are still very much in contention for a playoff spot with an 8-5 record and four games left to play.

Kansas City, which has lost three of its last four outings, will look to prevent a three-game skid when they travel to Foxborough in Week 15 for a matchup against the New England Patriots.