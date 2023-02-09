Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted to potentially winning his second NFL MVP award at the NFL Honors, Around the NFL writer Kevin Patra wrote in a Thursday article.

“It’s not just me,” Mahomes said. “In order to win the MVP, you have to be on a great team, and especially at the quarterback position, you have to have great players around you because you’re throwing the football, but they gotta make the plays happen. As much as you take pride in winning that award for yourself, teams take pride in winning that award because it’s a team award, really, in a sense.”

Patrick Mahomes threw for 5,250 yards and earned 41 touchdowns for Kansas City this season, according to Pro Football Reference. He earned his fifth invitation to the Pro Bowl games and his second All-Pro selection as he helped guide the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl appearance since 2021.

The 27-year-old quarterback last won the MVP award in 2018, when he threw for just under 5,100 passing yards and earned 50 touchdowns on his way to win both the MVP and the Offensive Player of the Year award. The Chiefs defeated the Indianapolis Colts in the Divisional Round before falling to the New England Patriots in the Conference Championships.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid put in Patrick Mahomes’s case for winning the NFL MVP award, saying he was deserving of winning it after helping the team to be the best it could be, according to Jordan Foote of the Arrowhead Report.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Chiefs, Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes

Andy Reid addresses Patrick Mahomes’ bid for second MVP before NFL Honors

Sam DiGiovanni ·

Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl 57, Kadarius Toney injury, Chiefs Super Bowl

Kadarius Toney gets promising Super Bowl 57 injury update

Alex Sabri ·

Chris Jones, Chiefs

Chris Jones gets update that no Chiefs fan wants to hear before Super Bowl

Sam DiGiovanni ·

“I think he’s deserving of it for sure,” Reid said. “He works extremely hard to be the best. He tries to help our team to be the best and says it every day in practice when he gets into the huddle, ‘Let’s be great today.’”

The NFL Honors will take place at 9 p.m. EST on Thursday at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona. The Honors will be broadcasted on NBC and the NFL Network.