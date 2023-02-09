Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted to potentially winning his second NFL MVP award at the NFL Honors, Around the NFL writer Kevin Patra wrote in a Thursday article.

“It’s not just me,” Mahomes said. “In order to win the MVP, you have to be on a great team, and especially at the quarterback position, you have to have great players around you because you’re throwing the football, but they gotta make the plays happen. As much as you take pride in winning that award for yourself, teams take pride in winning that award because it’s a team award, really, in a sense.”

Patrick Mahomes threw for 5,250 yards and earned 41 touchdowns for Kansas City this season, according to Pro Football Reference. He earned his fifth invitation to the Pro Bowl games and his second All-Pro selection as he helped guide the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl appearance since 2021.

The 27-year-old quarterback last won the MVP award in 2018, when he threw for just under 5,100 passing yards and earned 50 touchdowns on his way to win both the MVP and the Offensive Player of the Year award. The Chiefs defeated the Indianapolis Colts in the Divisional Round before falling to the New England Patriots in the Conference Championships.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid put in Patrick Mahomes’s case for winning the NFL MVP award, saying he was deserving of winning it after helping the team to be the best it could be, according to Jordan Foote of the Arrowhead Report.

“I think he’s deserving of it for sure,” Reid said. “He works extremely hard to be the best. He tries to help our team to be the best and says it every day in practice when he gets into the huddle, ‘Let’s be great today.’”

The NFL Honors will take place at 9 p.m. EST on Thursday at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona. The Honors will be broadcasted on NBC and the NFL Network.