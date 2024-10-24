Late in the game, with the end zone just a few yards away, Mahomes took off on a scramble. Near the goal line, he collided with 49ers safety Malik Mustapha. Instead of a nimble sidestep or a quarterback slide, Mahomes plowed right through, sending Mustapha reeling backward onto the turf. The touchdown not only added points on the board but also left fans and commentators buzzing about Mahomes' unexpected display of power.

After the game, when asked about the play, Mahomes brought a dose of light-hearted commentary to the press room. “I actually was not trying to lower my shoulder,” he explained to Michael David Smith via Pro Football Talk. “I was trying to absorb the hit, I knew I was going to be right there in the end zone, and my dad bod, man, I just had enough weight on me where he went down. It wasn’t like I was trying to seek out contact, I was trying to absorb it and get in the end zone, and it just ended up looking good for me.”

Chiefs continue to dominate the 49ers

At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Mahomes indeed brings a sturdy presence to the quarterback position, a stark contrast to Mustapha's 5-foot-10, 206-pound frame. The physics of the collision were not in the safety's favor, and the visual of Mustapha being knocked flat became a standout moment of the game, much to his chagrin. Postgame, Mustapha acknowledged the ignominy of the play, expressing a hopeful desire to eventually be recognized for more positive contributions on the field.

Mahomes' touchdown run encapsulates a dimension of his game that often goes unheralded amidst his aerial acrobatics: his ability to use his athleticism and physicality to his advantage. While Mahomes is celebrated for his vision and arm strength, his capability to make plays on the ground adds another layer of threat to the Chiefs' dynamic offense.

This particular play, punctuated by Mahomes' candid commentary, highlights the blend of skill and light-heartedness he brings to the game, making him one of the most beloved figures in the NFL. As the Chiefs continue their campaign, Mahomes' “dad bod” touchdown is a reminder of his versatility and his knack for turning even a routine play into a memorable moment.

As for the Chiefs and their star quarterback, each game is an opportunity to solidify their reputation as contenders, with Mahomes at the helm not just as a passer, but as a player who can surprise and deliver in multiple ways—sometimes with a bit of humor on the side.