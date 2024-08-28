The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly in agreement with veteran running back Samaje Perine, per Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rapoport adds that Kansas City was previously trying to trade for Perine. Now, Perine is set to join Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs after signing with the team.

The Denver Broncos opted to release Perine ahead of the 2024 regular season. Denver made the surprising move after attempting to trade Perine. They ultimately made the decision to release the veteran running back, which led to the Chiefs signing him.

Samaje Perine set to join Chiefs

The 28-year-old running back has played at the NFL level since 2017. He made his NFL debut with the Washington Commanders and has since played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins in addition to the Broncos.

Perine made his Broncos debut in 2023. He appeared in 17 games and rushed for 238 yards and one touchdown. Perine added 50 receptions and 455 yards through the air. His ability to make an impact in the passing game will be something worth closely monitoring moving forward in Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes excels at getting the most out of any of his receiving options. Of course, Mahomes often relies on his receivers as well as star tight end Travis Kelce. But the Chiefs QB is still willing to throw to running backs as well.

Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire project to lead the Chiefs' running back room in 2024. However, Perine will likely still receive playing time as a depth running back option. Edwards-Helaire is also battling an injury so Perine's presence could prove to be especially valuable for the Chiefs.

Kansas City is looking to defend their Super Bowl victory. The Chiefs expect to compete at a high level again, and they completely understand the importance of depth on the roster.