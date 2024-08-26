The Denver Broncos are turning a new corner ahead of the 2024 season. Denver will start their upcoming campaign with a revamped roster after some major changes during the offseason. Still, the Broncos are pondering trades for some of their offensive contributors, and the latest reports surround wide receiver Tim Patrick and running back Samaje Perine.

Since Denver has significant depth and talent at the WR position, the team has decided to move on from Patrick, according to sources from 9 News' Mike Kliss. The Broncos are exploring trade possibilities for the veteran receiver, who Kliss reports is generating strong market interest ahead of Tuesday's roster cutdown deadline.

Tim Patrick has played four seasons with the Broncos. He broke out for 742 yards and six touchdowns in 2020 and later amassed 734 yards and five TDs in 2021.

Likewise, Denver is attempting to trade Samaje Perine, per Kliss. If no deal is reached, the team plans to release him. Perine amassed 238 yards and one TD in 17 appearances in 2023.

The Broncos are refining their roster as prepare for an intriguing 2024 season. Denver finished their previous campaign with an 8-9 record under the offensive leadership of former QB Russell Wilson. After letting Wilson walk in the offseason, the Broncos are excited about a new leader.

Broncos enter new era under Bo Nix, Zach Wilson

To replace the void left by Russell Wilson, the Broncos traded for former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and later took ex-Oregeon standout Bo Nix in the 2024 draft.

Wilson received a lot of criticism during the 2023 season for not living up to fans' expectations. Yet, Wilson has been impressive during the 2024 NFL preseason period. Through three preseason games, he has thrown for 397 yards and three TDs. Thus, Football Digest on X (formerly Twitter) made a big claim on Wilson's performance:

“Zach Wilson has looked better than he ever has in his time with the Denver Broncos so far this preseason. Pocket presence, patience, accuracy, everything. This drive was damn near flawless by him,” the account wrote.

Despite Wilson's head-turning performances, rising rookie Bo Nix earned the starting job. Nix is fresh off an impressive showing with the Oregon football program, and he continued his momentum into the NFL preseason. Nix has accumulated 205 yards and two TDs so far.

The Broncos look to have stout offensive leadership going into the regular season. If the team's wide receivers can continue to develop chemistry with Nix and Wilson, Denver could make a significant improvement.