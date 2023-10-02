Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs did not just ruin Sunday night for New York Jets fans but also for everyone who bet on the Chiefs to cover the spread against Zach Wilson and company. The Chiefs were favored by as many as 9.5 points when the odds opened for the game. They looked as though they were about to score a win and a cover when Mahomes appeared to be going for a touchdown late in the contest only for him to slide for the first down, with Kansas City running out the clock afterwards. Kansas City ultimately got away with a 23-20 win.

A VERY SIGNIFICANT PLAY Patrick Mahomes slides after the first down and the Jets (+7.5) get the cover ✅pic.twitter.com/icCUNCmmGA — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 2, 2023

The Jets would have still gotten the ball back had Mahomes decided to pad the lead with a touchdown, but by sliding, he effectively ended any chance for New York to score.

The meeting with the Jets did not produce one of the best games of Mahomes' career. In fact, he had a subpar performance in it, as he finished with just 203 passing yards and a touchdown with two interceptions on 18-for-30 completions. Nevertheless, it was just enough to thwart the Jets, who surprisingly saw Wilson actually have a much better individual performance from Wilson than Mahomes. Wilson threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns with zero picks on 28-for-39 pass completions.

Of course, Mahomes' slide was among the talk of the betting world on Sunday.

“There’s no reason for Mahomes to slide there. It makes no sense, other than the not cover the spread. Get outta here,” said X user @CharlesFromWork.

“Patrick Mahomes made a decision to slide and absolutely ruin everyone’s bets tonight for the Chiefs to cover,” posted Jameson Hutchison.

Another, Taylor Schroll, went off on Mahomes over that play: “PATRICK MAHOMES RUINS THE COVER! YOU MADE ME SO MAD TONIGHT PATRICK! ALL THOSE THROWS JUST LOFTED UP FOR THE OTHER TEAM TO CATCH. THEN YOU STORM DOWN THE FIELD AND CAN SCORE TO COVER AND SLIDE AT THE ONE! DARN YOU PATRICK! DARN YOU”

Well, Mahomes and the Chiefs could care less about people's wagering activities. So long as they got the win, it's all too well for Travis Kelce and Kansas City.