The Kansas City Chiefs were more than expected to win over the Denver Broncos. But, expectations were not met on Halloween weekend as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the squad got a scary loss. Russell Wilson did not get much yardage for his team nor passes but it was their secondary that brought trouble to the Chiefs. The Chiefs quarterback outlined what he and Andy Reid are expecting in their next matchups after the heartbreaking loss, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

Patrick Mahomes knows that other teams in the league are going to replicate the same schematics that the Broncos deployed. There are a lot of things to improve on their end after not being able to score more than ten points. But, the Chiefs star remains optimistic in the brains of their squad, “We have to prove we have the answers.”

Mahomes threw two huge interceptions which cost the Chiefs a lot of yard progression. His inefficiency in throwing was also on display as he only got 24 completions out of 38 passing attempts. The most unfortunate part of the Chiefs was that their future hall of fame did not get a single touchdown throughout the whole four quarters of the match.

A lot of individuals are suggesting that Andy Reid and the Chiefs should run the ball a little bit more for variety in their schematics. There is no certainty that this would be the answer that this squad resorts to after losing to Russell Wilson and Co. But, they will bounce back and recalibrate just like they always do.